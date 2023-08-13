Update on Lebanon assassination investigations presented to Palestinian delegation

2023-08-13 | 09:15
Update on Lebanon assassination investigations presented to Palestinian delegation
0min
Update on Lebanon assassination investigations presented to Palestinian delegation

A small delegation from the Joint Palestinian Work Committee in Lebanon met with the investigating committee led by the head of the Palestinian Military Retirees Authority, Mouin Kaoush, to hear the latest developments regarding the investigation into the assassination attempt that targeted the leader of the Palestinian National Security Forces in Sidon, along with his brothers, Abu Ashraf Al-Armoushi, as well as the assassination attempt targeting Abdul Rahman Farhoud.

The investigating committee affirmed its continued efforts and significant progress in completing its assigned tasks. It emphasized the extensive cooperation and facilitation provided by all parties involved.

The committee revealed that it will submit its final report to the Joint Palestinian Work Committee in Lebanon soon for a decision.


