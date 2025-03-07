News
Syrian forces seek to snuff out nascent Alawite insurgency
Middle East News
07-03-2025 | 08:06
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Syrian forces seek to snuff out nascent Alawite insurgency
Security forces battled for a second day on Friday to crush a nascent insurgency by fighters from Bashar al-Assad's Alawite sect in western Syria, with scores reported killed as the Islamist-led government faced the biggest challenge yet to its authority.
Syrian authorities said remnants of the ousted Assad regime launched a deadly and well-planned attack on their forces on Thursday in the coastal region which is heavily populated by the members of the Alawite minority.
Authorities have not issued a death toll, but the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said more than 120 people had been killed. Reuters could not independently verify the toll.
The violence has shaken interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa's efforts to consolidate control as his administration struggles to get U.S. sanctions lifted and grapples with wider security challenges, notably in the southwest where Israel has said it will prevent Damascus deploying forces.
Reuters
Middle East News
Syria
Forces
Alawite
Insurgency
