MP Salim Sayegh to LBCI: Lebanon's stance on Israeli aggression remains firm

18-02-2025 | 10:10
MP Salim Sayegh to LBCI: Lebanon&#39;s stance on Israeli aggression remains firm
MP Salim Sayegh to LBCI: Lebanon's stance on Israeli aggression remains firm

MP Salim Sayegh reaffirmed Lebanon's unwavering position regarding Israeli aggression, emphasizing that the ministerial statement represents the collective voice of the Lebanese people rather than any single party or faction.  

Speaking to LBCI, Sayegh highlighted the Lebanese state's responsibility to defend its territory, stressing that it must fulfill its duties.  

"Those who have attempted to take the state's place have only brought chaos to the country," he added.

