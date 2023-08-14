Geagea meets with Shea at Maarab

Lebanon News
2023-08-14 | 08:47
High views
Geagea meets with Shea at Maarab
Geagea meets with Shea at Maarab

Head of the Lebanese Forces Party, Samir Geagea, met with the United States Ambassador Dorothy Shea in Maarab. She was accompanied by the Political Advisor at the Embassy, Sapna Patel. The meeting was attended by Foreign Affairs head at the Lebanese Forces, Richard Kouyoumjian.
During the occasion, the attendees discussed the political and economic developments on both the Lebanese and regional fronts.

Lebanon News

Geagea

Shea

Maarab

Lebanese Forces

