109 Syrians enter Lebanon from Cyprus without approval, says Gebran Bassil

The head of the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM), MP Gebran Bassil, stated that 109 Syrians entered Lebanon coming from Cyprus, despite the lack of approval from the Government, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of Defense, and the General Security.



He said on the X social media platform: "Who approved and let them in?! A question directed to the five authorities above! We are killing ourselves to repatriate the refugees to Syria, fighting against Europe and the whole world for their return. Who dares audaciously to agree with a European state to repatriate numbers of them to Lebanon!"



He said: "Nobody tells us they've been transferred to the Syrian borders because we are well aware of the story of thousands of Syrians sneaking into Lebanon through illegal crossings and how they are returned to the borders by the security forces and then re-entered by smuggling networks."



"We are very familiar with the immense money and extortion involved. This is a crime against the country, and its perpetrators are responsible for the country's security!" he concluded.

دخل على لبنان ١٠٩ سوريين قادمين من قبرص بالرغم من عدم موافقة كل من رئاسة الحكومة ووزارة الخارجية ووزارة الداخلية ووزارة الدفاع والأمن العام. فينا نعرف مين وافق وادخلهم ؟! سؤال موجّه للخمس جهات اعلاه! نحنا عم نقتل حالنا لاعادة النازحين لسوريا، ونقاتل اوروبا والعالم كلّه كرمال… — Gebran Bassil (@Gebran_Bassil) August 16, 2023