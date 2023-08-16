UNIFIL's head of mission hosts tripartite talks amidst rising Blue Line concerns

Lebanon News
2023-08-16 | 08:51
UNIFIL's head of mission hosts tripartite talks amidst rising Blue Line concerns
2min
UNIFIL's head of mission hosts tripartite talks amidst rising Blue Line concerns

Major General Aroldo Lázaro, the Head of Mission and Force Commander of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), presided over a Tripartite meeting on Wednesday. 

This meeting brought together high-ranking officers from the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) at a UN-designated location in Ras al-Naqoura.

The focal point of these discussions was the current situation along the Blue Line, encompassing both air and ground violations, along with other pertinent matters that fall within the ambit of UNIFIL's mandate under the UN Security Council Resolution 1701 (2006) and its subsequent resolutions.

In light of recent developments, Major General Lázaro voiced his apprehensions about a series of incidents that have unfolded along the Blue Line in the past few months. 

These incidents have contributed to an escalation of tensions. The UNIFIL chief strongly encouraged all involved parties to leverage the liaison and coordination mechanisms provided by UNIFIL, emphasizing the need to avoid unilateral actions.

Furthermore, he issued a fervent appeal for constructive engagement in discussions in Blue Line talks. He highlighted that these discussions could effectively address lingering issues and underscored the significance of conveying positive signals from both sides. 

These signals aims to address "outstanding issues highlighting the importance of positive signals by both parties ahead of the Security Council consideration of UNIFIL’s mandate renewal," said a UNIFIL press release.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Aroldo Lázaro

UNIFIL

Tripartite

Meeting

Blue Line

PM Mikati focuses on security developments and state responsibilities, calling for fundamental steps
Minister Makari: Tele Liban will not be shut down, and employees will receive their full rights
