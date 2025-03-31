News
Lebanon probes rocket fire as Israeli airstrikes intensify: what LBCI sources have confirmed so far
News Bulletin Reports
31-03-2025 | 13:20
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Lebanon probes rocket fire as Israeli airstrikes intensify: what LBCI sources have confirmed so far
Report by Edmond Sassine, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
Lebanese security agencies have yet to identify those responsible for launching two rounds of rockets from southern Lebanon, which Israel cited as justification for airstrikes in the south, Bekaa, and a raid in Beirut’s southern suburbs.
Sources confirmed to LBCI that the Lebanese General Security arrested three suspects—two Lebanese nationals and one Syrian—due to their presence in the area where the rockets were launched.
The Syrian suspect, in particular, was found in the vicinity at 3 a.m. despite living far from the location.
The investigation, conducted under judicial supervision, has not yet confirmed any suspicions or established guilt. Authorities are awaiting results from forensic tests, including fingerprint and DNA analysis on the makeshift launch platforms used in the attacks.
In a statement, the Lebanese General Security announced the arrests and said investigations are underway to determine responsibility and take legal action as necessary.
Meanwhile, LBCI has learned that the Lebanese army has also detained six individuals of Syrian and Palestinian nationality as part of security measures following the rocket launches.
Their arrests were based on their presence near the launch site, but no charges have been confirmed pending further forensic examination.
Army Commander General Rodolph Haykal, during a visit to the southern Litani sector, said the army had taken multiple suspects into custody for questioning, emphasizing that such rocket attacks ultimately serve the Israeli side.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon
Israel
Lebanese Army
Probe
Airstrikes
Suspects
