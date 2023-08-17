The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants announced that Lebanon was informed about the departure of an illegal immigration boat from its waters towards Cyprus.



The Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned illegal immigration, reaffirming Lebanon's commitment to receiving Lebanese document holders among the migrants on board.



It emphasized Lebanon's refusal to accept any non-Lebanese migrant who has migrated illegally, regardless of the boat's point of departure.



The Ministry expressed concern "regarding the double standards of some countries and entities in dealing with illegal migrants, especially the Syrians among them. These countries refuse to admit them and forcibly return them through third countries to areas in Syria that they describe as 'unsafe.'"