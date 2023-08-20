Energy Ministry addresses accusations amid electricity crisis

The Energy Ministry released a statement affirming that "known governmental sources insist on falsely accusing us every time we bring in a fuel ship as part of the assets and according to public procurement law, after receiving government approval to fund the implementation of the electricity emergency plan."



"One of the main goals of this plan is to increase electricity supply hours in parallel with tariff hikes, benefiting Lebanese citizens and saving them over 40 percent of the cost of private generators," it added.



The ministry stated, "We reiterate and emphasize that all documents and decisions were shared, approved, and sent to all relevant entities in accordance with established rules and laws, transparently and credibly.



The claim that the electricity situation is hopeless and its promotion through certain media outlets with known affiliations and biases is deceptive, and even more than that, it fuels doubt. It is also unrealistic and entirely untrue. The evidence is that supply hours have increased and will continue with cooperation from all concerned parties after the ships' arrival. The emergency plan has proven its effectiveness and success in revenue collection and waste reduction, among other aspects.



In addition to the above, the available fuel quantities are sufficient for less than a month, according to the Électricité du Liban (EDL), the primary concerned institution.



So, is the goal to deplete the existing quantities and plunge into complete darkness or to secure the required sustainability, especially considering the global shortage and difficulty in procuring fuel, not only for us?



Thus, we have become almost sure that the intention to ensure electricity sustainability for citizens is absent, and the obstruction is evident, along with the distortion of facts through certain media that are undoubtedly compromised.



We reiterate and reaffirm that our ultimate goal is to secure electricity for citizens, which is their rightful entitlement and not a favor from anyone. If some do not believe that some work transparently, away from any deals or suspicions, this is their problem. Enough of the bickering every time. Let's focus on the higher national interest, away from political argument and narrow interests."



The ministry expressed hope "that these disputes will cease and we can move towards productive work and collaboration for the ultimate benefit of the country and its citizens."