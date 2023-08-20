Energy Ministry addresses accusations amid electricity crisis

Lebanon News
2023-08-20 | 05:35
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Energy Ministry addresses accusations amid electricity crisis
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Energy Ministry addresses accusations amid electricity crisis

The Energy Ministry released a statement affirming that "known governmental sources insist on falsely accusing us every time we bring in a fuel ship as part of the assets and according to public procurement law, after receiving government approval to fund the implementation of the electricity emergency plan."

"One of the main goals of this plan is to increase electricity supply hours in parallel with tariff hikes, benefiting Lebanese citizens and saving them over 40 percent of the cost of private generators," it added. 

The ministry stated, "We reiterate and emphasize that all documents and decisions were shared, approved, and sent to all relevant entities in accordance with established rules and laws, transparently and credibly. 

The claim that the electricity situation is hopeless and its promotion through certain media outlets with known affiliations and biases is deceptive, and even more than that, it fuels doubt. It is also unrealistic and entirely untrue. The evidence is that supply hours have increased and will continue with cooperation from all concerned parties after the ships' arrival. The emergency plan has proven its effectiveness and success in revenue collection and waste reduction, among other aspects.

In addition to the above, the available fuel quantities are sufficient for less than a month, according to the Électricité du Liban (EDL), the primary concerned institution. 

So, is the goal to deplete the existing quantities and plunge into complete darkness or to secure the required sustainability, especially considering the global shortage and difficulty in procuring fuel, not only for us?

Thus, we have become almost sure that the intention to ensure electricity sustainability for citizens is absent, and the obstruction is evident, along with the distortion of facts through certain media that are undoubtedly compromised.

We reiterate and reaffirm that our ultimate goal is to secure electricity for citizens, which is their rightful entitlement and not a favor from anyone. If some do not believe that some work transparently, away from any deals or suspicions, this is their problem. Enough of the bickering every time. Let's focus on the higher national interest, away from political argument and narrow interests."

The ministry expressed hope "that these disputes will cease and we can move towards productive work and collaboration for the ultimate benefit of the country and its citizens."

Lebanon News

Energy

Ministry

Address

Accusations

Electricity

Crisis

LBCI Next
Samir Geagea: Our companion Elias Hasrouni was assassinated, not killed in a car accident
MP Kanaan to LBCI: The judiciary should start reviewing the forensic audit report, and I will call the Finance and Budget Committee to a session
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-18

Energy Ministry says no sustainability in implementing electricity plan without importing fuel

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-17

PM Mikati meets MP Taymour Jumblatt to address electricity crisis, upcoming academic year, and health sector issues

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-16

Ministry of Foreign Affairs clarifies role of minister in addressing Syrian refugee crisis

LBCI
World News
2023-08-11

The electricity crisis is costing Vietnam $1.4 billion

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:15

MP Bouchikian: It is no longer acceptable to disrupt legislative, political, and economic life due to disputes and divisions

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:55

Samir Geagea: Our companion Elias Hasrouni was assassinated, not killed in a car accident

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:56

MP Kanaan to LBCI: The judiciary should start reviewing the forensic audit report, and I will call the Finance and Budget Committee to a session

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:27

Environment Minister highlights waste issue after Amr Diab concert in Beirut

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:35

Energy Ministry addresses accusations amid electricity crisis

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-08

Unveiling Lebanon's Central Bank Reserves: From $30 Billion to $8.4 Billion Amid Transparency Efforts"

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-07-19

Two Syrian soldiers injured in Israeli rocket fire targeting Damascus area

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-08

Lebanon lacks the political will for reform: David Hale

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
01:15

A vibrant summer of festivals: Visitors to Lebanon reached 1.35 million individuals

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:39

Obstructors pursue their interests: What scenarios await the government?

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:27

Environment Minister highlights waste issue after Amr Diab concert in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:17

Taymour Jumblatt Warns Against Continuing Obstructive Atmospheres, Urges Consensus amid Burdened Crises

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:14

Power Struggle over Fuel Ships: Financial, Technical, and Political Dimensions

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:55

Samir Geagea: Our companion Elias Hasrouni was assassinated, not killed in a car accident

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:35

Energy Ministry addresses accusations amid electricity crisis

LBCI
Sports News
01:56

Messi leads Inter Miami to win the League Cup

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More