Geagea receives Hasrouni's family in Maarab

Lebanon News
2023-08-25 | 03:30
High views
Geagea receives Hasrouni's family in Maarab
Geagea receives Hasrouni's family in Maarab

The head of the Lebanese Forces party, Samir Geagea, received the family of the martyr Elias Hasrouni at the party's headquarters in Maarab.

The meeting was attended by the special envoy of LF's president to the southern region, Jean Alam, the former candidate in the Hasbaya-Marjayoun district, Fadi Salameh, and the LF's official responsible for communication with security and military agencies, Imad Khoury.

Geagea affirmed to the family that he and all members of the Lebanese Forces party would not accept in any way to downplay the investigation into the murder of Hasrouni.

He also stated that the party will take on the role of personal prosecution against anyone found to be inciting, facilitating, or involved in this crime.

Download now the LBCI mobile app
