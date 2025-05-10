Germany warns Russia of harder sanctions if it refuses Ukraine ceasefire

In an interview published Saturday by the Bild daily, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz warned Russia will face massively tougher sanctions if it refuses a 30-day ceasefire demanded by the West.



If President Vladimir Putin does not agree to the truce, "there will be a massive hardening of sanctions and the massive aid to Ukraine will continue -- politically, of course, but also financially and militarily," said Merz, who was visiting Kyiv on Saturday with the leaders of France, Britain and Poland.



AFP