Tourism Minister to LBCI: Lebanon is a tourist destination 'not to be underestimated' in the region

2023-08-25 | 04:13
Tourism Minister to LBCI: Lebanon is a tourist destination 'not to be underestimated' in the region
2min
Tourism Minister to LBCI: Lebanon is a tourist destination 'not to be underestimated' in the region

Caretaker Tourism Minister Walid Nassar clarified, "We have stated that this summer will be promising according to studies and indicators, provided there is security and political stability." 

He pointed out that "the season will continue until mid-October, and the number of visitors has increased by 25 percent compared to last year. Notably, the top incoming tourists are from Europe."

In an interview on LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, he affirmed, "As Lebanese and as a private sector, we are convinced that Lebanon is a noteworthy tourist destination in the region."

He indicated that "by the end of 2023, the number of visitors will reach 4.5 million, including two million foreigners."

Nassar emphasized that "Lebanon, despite all the circumstances and the political crisis we are going through, remains a significant tourist destination in the region. This is a positive aspect that should be built upon with the private sector and tourism institutions."

He pointed out that "the Lebanese diaspora has a determination and has proven since 2022, after the crisis and the Beirut Port explosion, that they are attached to their country and want to come to it, no matter the conditions."

He said, "We conducted a study with the Syndicate of Owners of Restaurants, and we will publish it soon to compare Lebanon with neighboring countries. It turns out that the majority of prices in the tourism sector are still reasonable compared to others."

On the political front, the Minister of Tourism said, "it is not possible to discuss sensitive matters between our country and another country in the absence of the President and with a government lacking authority."
 

