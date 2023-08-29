Lebanon has not yet received refugee data from UNHCR, as learned by LBCI.



According to LBCI's sources, the General Security is currently working on establishing a mechanism to ensure data confidentiality in accordance with international standards.



However, this process still needs to be completed, as outlined in the agreement signed between Lebanon and UNHCR on August 8, which stipulated that UNHCR's consent for data delivery to Lebanon is contingent upon completing technical and operational procedures.