News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
North
33
o
South
30
o
Bekaa
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Assi (Al Bayt Al Abyad)
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
North
33
o
South
30
o
Bekaa
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
LBCI's sources: Lebanon has not received refugee data from UNHCR yet
Lebanon News
2023-08-29 | 08:50
High views
Share
Share
0
min
LBCI's sources: Lebanon has not received refugee data from UNHCR yet
Lebanon has not yet received refugee data from UNHCR, as learned by LBCI.
According to LBCI's sources, the General Security is currently working on establishing a mechanism to ensure data confidentiality in accordance with international standards.
However, this process still needs to be completed, as outlined in the agreement signed between Lebanon and UNHCR on August 8, which stipulated that UNHCR's consent for data delivery to Lebanon is contingent upon completing technical and operational procedures.
Lebanon News
LBCI
Lebanon
Receive
Refugee
Data
UNHCR
Next
Legal battle: Nour Hajjar's 'satire' case tests Lebanon's judiciary
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-20
MP Sami Gemayel meets UNHCR representative in Lebanon to discuss the Syrian refugees file
Lebanon News
2023-06-20
MP Sami Gemayel meets UNHCR representative in Lebanon to discuss the Syrian refugees file
0
Press Highlights
2023-08-28
Lebanon prepares for a new wave of Syrian refugees amidst ongoing crisis
Press Highlights
2023-08-28
Lebanon prepares for a new wave of Syrian refugees amidst ongoing crisis
0
Lebanon News
2023-08-25
Tourism Minister to LBCI: Lebanon is a tourist destination 'not to be underestimated' in the region
Lebanon News
2023-08-25
Tourism Minister to LBCI: Lebanon is a tourist destination 'not to be underestimated' in the region
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-08-24
Lebanon's Central Bank Receives Approval to Publish Summary of Gold Reserves Audit
Lebanon Economy
2023-08-24
Lebanon's Central Bank Receives Approval to Publish Summary of Gold Reserves Audit
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:55
In Lebanon: Questions arise of Road Traffic Authority employees' fate amid corruption charges
News Bulletin Reports
10:55
In Lebanon: Questions arise of Road Traffic Authority employees' fate amid corruption charges
0
Lebanon News
10:47
Judge Oueidat decides to arrest Lebanese comedian Nour Hajjar
Lebanon News
10:47
Judge Oueidat decides to arrest Lebanese comedian Nour Hajjar
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:41
Calls for immediate action: Security leaders in Lebanon push for financial solutions to address crucial needs
News Bulletin Reports
10:41
Calls for immediate action: Security leaders in Lebanon push for financial solutions to address crucial needs
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:34
Unresolved unloading: Lebanon faces financial implications as "ARDMORE" gas carrier remains unloaded
News Bulletin Reports
10:34
Unresolved unloading: Lebanon faces financial implications as "ARDMORE" gas carrier remains unloaded
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
09:11
Legal battle: Nour Hajjar's 'satire' case tests Lebanon's judiciary
Lebanon News
09:11
Legal battle: Nour Hajjar's 'satire' case tests Lebanon's judiciary
0
Lebanon News
10:47
Judge Oueidat decides to arrest Lebanese comedian Nour Hajjar
Lebanon News
10:47
Judge Oueidat decides to arrest Lebanese comedian Nour Hajjar
0
Press Highlights
2023-07-01
High alert at Beirut Airport as summer tourism season begins
Press Highlights
2023-07-01
High alert at Beirut Airport as summer tourism season begins
0
Lebanon News
2023-08-24
Controversy erupts: Jnoud el Rabb's attack on Mar Mikhael club sparks outrage
Lebanon News
2023-08-24
Controversy erupts: Jnoud el Rabb's attack on Mar Mikhael club sparks outrage
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Sports News
08:01
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
08:01
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Sports News
06:04
Q1 Update: Lebanon ahead of France 20-19. Flip to LB2 or LBCGroup.tv to catch up!
Sports News
06:04
Q1 Update: Lebanon ahead of France 20-19. Flip to LB2 or LBCGroup.tv to catch up!
2
Sports News
05:30
Tip-off Alert! Lebanon vs France in the FIBA Basketball World Cup at 12:45 PM. Tune in on LBCGroup.tv or LB2!
Sports News
05:30
Tip-off Alert! Lebanon vs France in the FIBA Basketball World Cup at 12:45 PM. Tune in on LBCGroup.tv or LB2!
3
Sports News
08:01
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
08:01
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
4
Sports News
07:34
Final Score: France narrowly defeats Lebanon, 85-79. A hard-fought match till the end.
Sports News
07:34
Final Score: France narrowly defeats Lebanon, 85-79. A hard-fought match till the end.
5
Sports News
07:06
Q3 Update: Lebanon takes the lead from France, 59-58! Final quarter ahead. Keep watching on LB2 or lbcgroup.tv.
Sports News
07:06
Q3 Update: Lebanon takes the lead from France, 59-58! Final quarter ahead. Keep watching on LB2 or lbcgroup.tv.
6
Sports News
06:26
Half-time: France leads Lebanon 38-37! Strong performance so far. Stay tuned for the second half on LB2 or lbcgroup.tv.
Sports News
06:26
Half-time: France leads Lebanon 38-37! Strong performance so far. Stay tuned for the second half on LB2 or lbcgroup.tv.
7
Sports News
04:26
From law to racing: Pia-Maria El Boueri puts Lebanon on 'fast track' for upcoming Formula Woman Nation's Cup
Sports News
04:26
From law to racing: Pia-Maria El Boueri puts Lebanon on 'fast track' for upcoming Formula Woman Nation's Cup
8
Lebanon News
10:47
Judge Oueidat decides to arrest Lebanese comedian Nour Hajjar
Lebanon News
10:47
Judge Oueidat decides to arrest Lebanese comedian Nour Hajjar
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More