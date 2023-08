Upon arriving in Lebanon, Senior Advisor to US President Joe Biden, Amos Hochstein, expressed on "X:" "Great to be back in Beirut. Quick coffee and manoushe at Falamanki with the beautiful iconic view overlooking Raouche with the talented US Ambassador Dorothy Shea."



Hochstein, who arrived on Wednesday morning at the Rafic Hariri International Airport in Beirut, is on a visit to Lebanon from the 30th to the 31st of August to follow up on the "historic October 2022 Maritime Boundary Agreement," according to the US Embassy in Beirut.



It also stated that Senior Advisor Hochstein will discuss areas of mutual and regional concern.

