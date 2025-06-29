News
SANA denies reports of assassination attempt on Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa
29-06-2025 | 05:34
SANA denies reports of assassination attempt on Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa
SANA, Syria’s official state news agency, denied on Sunday reports circulating in several media outlets claiming that the Syrian Arab Army and Turkish intelligence had thwarted an assassination attempt targeting President Ahmed al-Sharaa during his recent visit to Daraa.
