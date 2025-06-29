Wildfire erupts in Akkar's Qoubaiyat forests, rapidly spreads amid strong winds

29-06-2025 | 14:24
Wildfire erupts in Akkar&#39;s Qoubaiyat forests, rapidly spreads amid strong winds
0min
Wildfire erupts in Akkar's Qoubaiyat forests, rapidly spreads amid strong winds

A massive wildfire broke out in the forested areas of Qoubaiyat in Akkar, consuming large stretches of woodland and causing significant damage to the region's natural resources.

Civil Defense teams from Qobayat, Al Bireh, Munjez, Aaidmoun, Deir Janine, Aandqet, Chadra, Hisheh, and Wadi Khaled have been working tirelessly to extinguish the flames.

However, strong winds have fueled the rapid spread of the fire, making containment efforts extremely difficult.

