News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
23
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
26
o
South
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Eendi Soual
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
23
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
26
o
South
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Wildfire erupts in Akkar's Qoubaiyat forests, rapidly spreads amid strong winds
Lebanon News
29-06-2025 | 14:24
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Wildfire erupts in Akkar's Qoubaiyat forests, rapidly spreads amid strong winds
A massive wildfire broke out in the forested areas of Qoubaiyat in Akkar, consuming large stretches of woodland and causing significant damage to the region's natural resources.
Civil Defense teams from Qobayat, Al Bireh, Munjez, Aaidmoun, Deir Janine, Aandqet, Chadra, Hisheh, and Wadi Khaled have been working tirelessly to extinguish the flames.
However, strong winds have fueled the rapid spread of the fire, making containment efforts extremely difficult.
Lebanon News
Wildfire
Akkar
Qoubaiyat
Forests
Wind
Next
Israeli strike targets house in Aita al-Shaab, South Lebanon
Israeli army claims killing Hezbollah intelligence officer in South Lebanon
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-05-09
Macron says welcomes Trump's 'strong call' for Ukraine ceasefire
World News
2025-05-09
Macron says welcomes Trump's 'strong call' for Ukraine ceasefire
0
World News
2025-05-05
Pakistan PM says defense 'in strong hands' after missile test
World News
2025-05-05
Pakistan PM says defense 'in strong hands' after missile test
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-27
Names released, fear spreads: Israel escalates 'financial war' on Hezbollah with latest targeting
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-27
Names released, fear spreads: Israel escalates 'financial war' on Hezbollah with latest targeting
0
World News
2025-05-26
Germany's Chancellor says 'no longer understands' Israel's goal in Gaza
World News
2025-05-26
Germany's Chancellor says 'no longer understands' Israel's goal in Gaza
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Lebanon prepares response to US proposals: Hezbollah insists on US guarantees before disarmament
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Lebanon prepares response to US proposals: Hezbollah insists on US guarantees before disarmament
0
Lebanon News
11:23
After war, Syria, Lebanon peace deals with Israel needed: US envoy
Lebanon News
11:23
After war, Syria, Lebanon peace deals with Israel needed: US envoy
0
Lebanon News
08:39
MP Hajj Hassan on normalization with Israel: We will not change our position
Lebanon News
08:39
MP Hajj Hassan on normalization with Israel: We will not change our position
0
Lebanon News
03:17
Israeli strike targets house in Aita al-Shaab, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
03:17
Israeli strike targets house in Aita al-Shaab, South Lebanon
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-02
Flights 'full' as UAE lifts Lebanon travel ban, envoy tells LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-02
Flights 'full' as UAE lifts Lebanon travel ban, envoy tells LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-08
French Ambassador hands FM Rajji border archive to aid in Syrian border demarcation
Lebanon News
2025-05-08
French Ambassador hands FM Rajji border archive to aid in Syrian border demarcation
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-12
Jeita Grotto set to reopen soon as tourism ministry, municipality reach deal
Lebanon News
2025-06-12
Jeita Grotto set to reopen soon as tourism ministry, municipality reach deal
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-05-18
Israeli army announces large-scale ground operation in northern and southern Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-05-18
Israeli army announces large-scale ground operation in northern and southern Gaza
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East News
04:34
Syrian army foils assassination attempt on President Ahmed al-Sharaa during planned visit to Daraa: Sources to LBCI
Middle East News
04:34
Syrian army foils assassination attempt on President Ahmed al-Sharaa during planned visit to Daraa: Sources to LBCI
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Lebanon prepares response to US proposals: Hezbollah insists on US guarantees before disarmament
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Lebanon prepares response to US proposals: Hezbollah insists on US guarantees before disarmament
3
Lebanon News
11:23
After war, Syria, Lebanon peace deals with Israel needed: US envoy
Lebanon News
11:23
After war, Syria, Lebanon peace deals with Israel needed: US envoy
4
Lebanon News
03:17
Israeli strike targets house in Aita al-Shaab, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
03:17
Israeli strike targets house in Aita al-Shaab, South Lebanon
5
Middle East News
05:34
SANA denies reports of assassination attempt on Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa
Middle East News
05:34
SANA denies reports of assassination attempt on Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Political earthquake in Israel: Trump boldly intervenes in Netanyahu trial
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Political earthquake in Israel: Trump boldly intervenes in Netanyahu trial
7
Lebanon News
00:19
Israeli army claims killing Hezbollah intelligence officer in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
00:19
Israeli army claims killing Hezbollah intelligence officer in South Lebanon
8
Lebanon News
08:39
MP Hajj Hassan on normalization with Israel: We will not change our position
Lebanon News
08:39
MP Hajj Hassan on normalization with Israel: We will not change our position
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More