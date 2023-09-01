Nasrallah meets Iranian Foreign Minister to address the latest political developments

2023-09-01 | 03:56
Nasrallah meets Iranian Foreign Minister to address the latest political developments
Nasrallah meets Iranian Foreign Minister to address the latest political developments

The Secretary-General of Hezbollah, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, received the Iranian Foreign Minister, Dr. Hussein Amir Abdollahian, and his accompanying delegation in the presence of the Iranian Ambassador in Beirut, Mojtaba Amani. 

They discussed the latest political developments and events in Lebanon and the region during the meeting.


Lebanon News

Hassan Nasrallah

Hezbollah

Iranian

Foreign

Minister

Latest

Political

Developments

MP Inaya Ezzeddine to LBCI: The Army Commander's candidacy is seriously proposed in the elections
US commitment to Lebanon's economic growth: Amos Hochstein's visit concludes
