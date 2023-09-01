News
Nasrallah meets Iranian Foreign Minister to address the latest political developments
2023-09-01
Nasrallah meets Iranian Foreign Minister to address the latest political developments
The Secretary-General of Hezbollah, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, received the Iranian Foreign Minister, Dr. Hussein Amir Abdollahian, and his accompanying delegation in the presence of the Iranian Ambassador in Beirut, Mojtaba Amani.
They discussed the latest political developments and events in Lebanon and the region during the meeting.
