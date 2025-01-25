Lebanese army secures former Palestinian militant sites in Tripoli, Lebanon

The Lebanese army has taken control of former military positions once held by Palestinian groups in Lebanon, including a former headquarters of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine – General Command and two positions previously occupied by the Fatah al-Intifada faction near the Baddawi camp in Tripoli.



In the operation, the army seized weapons, ammunition, military gear, and surveillance equipment.



These actions are part of ongoing efforts to restore state authority and maintain security and stability across Lebanon, the Lebanese army said in a statement.