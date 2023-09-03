Maronite Patriarch al-Rahi urges MPs to attend possible dialogue called for by Berri amid presidential vacuum

Lebanon News
2023-09-03 | 04:00
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Maronite Patriarch al-Rahi urges MPs to attend possible dialogue called for by Berri amid presidential vacuum
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Maronite Patriarch al-Rahi urges MPs to attend possible dialogue called for by Berri amid presidential vacuum

Amid the growing presidential void in Lebanon and the fraught political atmosphere, Maronite Patriarch Bechara Boutros al-Rahi urged lawmakers to attend the seven-day dialogue session initiated by Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri. The Patriarch emphasized the necessity of engaging in talks "without preconceptions and stripped of personal and sectarian interests."

The call from the Patriarch comes after the main Christian political parties, the Kataeb and Lebanese Forces, rejected Berri's initiative, labeling it unconstitutional. Both parties argue that Parliament should convene for open electoral rounds without any prior roundtable discussions.

Patriarch al-Rahi stressed the urgency of the situation, stating that if the nation's deputies are invited to dialogue, it is crucial that they attend. "Dialogue requires honesty and an acknowledgment of personal mistakes," Rai said.

The Maronite Patriarch's comments hold significant weight in Lebanon, especially after the Kataeb and Lebanese Forces took a stance against the dialogue.

Lebanon News

Maronite

Patriarch

Al-Rahi

MP

Possible

Dialogue

Nabih Berri

Presidential

Vacuum

LBCI Next
MP Sagih Atieh to LBCI: Any candidate proposed for presidency must work on the Kleiat Airport project; otherwise, they will not receive our support
MP Raad: When it comes to Western policies affecting the Israelis, Westerners abandon all their values and commitments
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-27

Maronite Patriarch al-Rahi questions delay in Lebanon's presidential election

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-07-07

French Envoy struggles to propel comprehensive dialogue as Lebanon's Presidential vacuum lingers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-15

Dialogue and consensus: Maronite Patriarchate and French envoy's roles amidst Lebanon's Presidential elections

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-12

Al-Rahi affirms Maronite patriarchate remains impartial toward all candidates

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:35

MP Sagih Atieh to LBCI: Any candidate proposed for presidency must work on the Kleiat Airport project; otherwise, they will not receive our support

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:30

MP Raad: When it comes to Western policies affecting the Israelis, Westerners abandon all their values and commitments

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:50

Wassim Mansouri: As long as the demands are not met, no one will be lent to

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:17

Presidential crisis: Settlement remains the only way out after refusing dialogue

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:00

Maronite Patriarch al-Rahi urges MPs to attend possible dialogue called for by Berri amid presidential vacuum

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-09-01

Barbie Movie Overcomes Censorship Hurdles, Set for Lebanon Debut on September 7

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:04

Empowering Municipalities: A Crucial Step Towards Effective Crisis Management in Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-08-13

Libya inquires about Hannibal Gaddafi's detention in Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Breaking Headlines
11:07

Final Score: Lebanon finishes strong, defeating Iran 81-73 in the last game before coming home, during the classification round of the FIBA World Cup

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:00

Jnoud El-Fayhaa: A new extremist group emerges in Tripoli, Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:50

Wassim Mansouri: As long as the demands are not met, no one will be lent to

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:22

Arab Banks Union welcomes Lebanon's acting BDL Governor at annual banking conference in Riyadh

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:17

Presidential crisis: Settlement remains the only way out after refusing dialogue

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:04

Empowering Municipalities: A Crucial Step Towards Effective Crisis Management in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:56

Coordinated Calls for Border Stability: Reading Between the Lines of US and Iranian Visits

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:00

From divine gift to thriving industry: The story of Lebanon's sunset tourism

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More