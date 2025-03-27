News
Israeli airstrike on Baraachit in South Lebanon kills two: Health Ministry
Lebanon News
27-03-2025 | 11:37
High views
Israeli airstrike on Baraachit in South Lebanon kills two: Health Ministry
Lebanon's Health Ministry reported on Thursday that two citizens were killed in an Israeli airstrike on the town of Baraachit in southern Lebanon.
Lebanon News
Israel
Airstrike
Baraachit
South Lebanon
Health Ministry
