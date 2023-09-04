Sami Gemayel: Any plan for refugees to return to Syria is currently difficult due to Hezbollah's control over institutions

2023-09-04 | 08:07
Sami Gemayel: Any plan for refugees to return to Syria is currently difficult due to Hezbollah's control over institutions
Sami Gemayel: Any plan for refugees to return to Syria is currently difficult due to Hezbollah's control over institutions

Kataeb Party leader and MP Sami Gemayel met with a National Campaign for the Return of Syrian Refugees delegation.

During the meeting, the delegation raised issues related to the Syrian presence in Lebanon and the recent wave of illegal border crossings by refugees.

Gemayel was briefed on a proposed law prepared by the campaign in this regard and discussed ways of coordination between the two parties.

Gemayel explained the Kataeb Party's approach to resolving the crisis, emphasizing the "primary role of the state in taking the necessary steps to implement any plan for the return of refugees to their homes, which is currently difficult due to Hezbollah's control over institutions and its prevention of state action."

