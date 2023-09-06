News
PM Mikati commits to UNIFIL mandate extension, urges cooperation for Southern Lebanon security
Lebanon News
2023-09-06 | 06:49
PM Mikati commits to UNIFIL mandate extension, urges cooperation for Southern Lebanon security
Lebanon's Caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, affirmed the government's commitment to the decision issued by the United Nations Security Council to extend the mandate of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) for an entire year.
During his meeting with the Head of Mission and Force Commander, Major General Aroldo Lázaro, the Prime Minister said, "The Lebanese government is ready to cooperate with the UNIFIL, through the army, to maintain security in southern Lebanon."
He praised the existing and practical cooperation between the army and UNIFIL, calling on the international forces to work to stop Israeli violations of Lebanese sovereignty.
The Prime Minister received General Lázaro, leading a delegation from UNIFIL, earlier on Wednesday at the Grand Serail, in the presence of the Lebanese Government Coordinator with UNIFIL, Brigadier General Mounir Chehade, and the advisor to Prime Minister Mikati, Ziad Mikati.
