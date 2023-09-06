PM Mikati commits to UNIFIL mandate extension, urges cooperation for Southern Lebanon security

Lebanon News
2023-09-06 | 06:49
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
PM Mikati commits to UNIFIL mandate extension, urges cooperation for Southern Lebanon security
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
PM Mikati commits to UNIFIL mandate extension, urges cooperation for Southern Lebanon security

Lebanon's Caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, affirmed the government's commitment to the decision issued by the United Nations Security Council to extend the mandate of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) for an entire year.

During his meeting with the Head of Mission and Force Commander, Major General Aroldo Lázaro, the Prime Minister said, "The Lebanese government is ready to cooperate with the UNIFIL, through the army, to maintain security in southern Lebanon."
 
He praised the existing and practical cooperation between the army and UNIFIL, calling on the international forces to work to stop Israeli violations of Lebanese sovereignty.

The Prime Minister received General Lázaro, leading a delegation from UNIFIL, earlier on Wednesday at the Grand Serail, in the presence of the  Lebanese Government Coordinator with UNIFIL, Brigadier General Mounir Chehade, and the advisor to Prime Minister Mikati, Ziad Mikati.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Najib Mikati

United Nations

Security Council

UNIFIL

Aroldo Lázaro

LBCI Next
Lebanon's Defense Minister discusses relations with France and India
Egyptian cargo plane arrives at Beirut Airport carrying medical aid
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-08-26

Lebanon's Strong Rejection: UNIFIL Mandate Debate Intensifies at the United Nations

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-31

Lebanon's path to stability: US Advisor Hochstein engages with Minister Bou Habib on UNIFIL, economic revival

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-29

LBCI Exclusively Receives Final Draft for UNIFIL's Renewed Mandate in Lebanon, Featuring Key Changes Requested by Lebanese Government

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-26

Lebanon's UNIFIL renewal challenges in New York

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:58

New EU Ambassador Sandra De Waele commits to strengthening Lebanon ties amidst crisis

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:12

Speaker Berri meets UNIFIL Commander

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:01

Lebanon's Defense Minister discusses relations with France and India

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:06

Egyptian cargo plane arrives at Beirut Airport carrying medical aid

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-08-07

Russia to launch first moon mission since 1976 on Friday

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-30

From 'bytes' to bills: Decoding the internet pricing conundrum in Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-09-02

France vs. Iran: The unspoken battle over Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:49

PM Mikati commits to UNIFIL mandate extension, urges cooperation for Southern Lebanon security

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:18

Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri Persists in Dialogue Call Amid Opposition

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:23

IMF delegation to arrive in Beirut next week for reforms assessment

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:37

Tuition fees in fresh dollars: A puzzle for Lebanon's Catholic schools

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:01

Hezbollah's role in Lebanon's presidential stalemate: Insights and implications

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:58

New EU Ambassador Sandra De Waele commits to strengthening Lebanon ties amidst crisis

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:27

Legal Battle Looms: Companies Threaten Defamation Lawsuit Amid Banned Pesticides Scandal

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:01

Lebanon's Defense Minister discusses relations with France and India

LBCI
Variety and Tech
09:54

Empowering Lebanon's hotels: USAID-funded project to train 100 businesses

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More