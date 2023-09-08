Price of gasoline drops by 8000 LBP

On Friday September 08, 2023, the price of 95 octane fuel dropped by 8000 LBP and that of 98 octane fuel dropped by 7000 LBP, while the price of diesel increased by 13000 LBP and that of gas remained unchanged.



The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:



- Gasoline 95 octane: 1801,000 LBP



- Gasoline 98 octane: 1839,000 LBP



- Diesel Oil: 1679,000 LBP



- Gas Canister: 914,000 LBP