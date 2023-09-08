Price of gasoline drops by 8000 LBP

Lebanon News
2023-09-08 | 02:34
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Price of gasoline drops by 8000 LBP
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Price of gasoline drops by 8000 LBP

On Friday September 08, 2023, the price of 95 octane fuel dropped by 8000 LBP and that of 98  octane fuel dropped by 7000 LBP, while the price of diesel increased by 13000 LBP and that of gas remained unchanged.

The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:     

- Gasoline 95 octane: 1801,000 LBP

- Gasoline 98 octane: 1839,000 LBP

- Diesel Oil: 1679,000 LBP

- Gas Canister: 914,000 LBP
 

Lebanon News

Gasoline

Fuel

Gas

Lebanon

LBCI Next
Maronite Patriarch and Druze Sheikh's meeting: embracing unity, neutrality in Lebanon
Clashes erupt in Ain al-Hilweh camp as gunfire, rockets rock Sidon
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-20

APIC defends gasoline quality in Lebanon amidst social media rumors

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-11

Price of 95 octane fuel decreases, gas and diesel prices increase in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-16

Price of gasoline drops by LBP 4,000 in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-29

Unresolved unloading: Lebanon faces financial implications as "ARDMORE" gas carrier remains unloaded

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:17

Cautious calm prevails in Ain al-Hilweh camp after clashes caused twenty injuries

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:57

Maronite Patriarch and Druze Sheikh's meeting: embracing unity, neutrality in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:28

Clashes erupt in Ain al-Hilweh camp as gunfire, rockets rock Sidon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:40

Administrative violations: Sudden removal of ISF officer sparks controversy

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-09-06

Hezbollah's role in Lebanon's presidential stalemate: Insights and implications

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-09-05

Tuition fees in fresh dollars: A puzzle for Lebanon's Catholic schools

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-06

Hadchit's 'Valley of the Saints:' Preserving 400 years of sacred Christian history

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-06

A race against time: Will Syrian and Palestinian camps in Lebanon face blackouts?

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:02

New trading platform: Lebanon introduces Bloomberg platform to regulate dollar transactions

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:28

Clashes erupt in Ain al-Hilweh camp as gunfire, rockets rock Sidon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:35

Pierre Achkar advocates for reopening Kleiat Airport to boost tourism

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
07:45

The first Cabinet session approved the Bloomberg platform

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:40

Administrative violations: Sudden removal of ISF officer sparks controversy

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:16

Lebanon's cash economy: Challenges and efforts to reform

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:35

Second wave of displacement: The Cabinet addresses growing concerns over refugee crisis

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:45

Call for action: UN Secretary-General issues global climate warning ahead of UAE Climate Summit

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More