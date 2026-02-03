Netanyahu tells US envoy Palestinian Authority won't be part of post-war Gaza governance

Israel-Gaza War Updates
03-02-2026
High views
Netanyahu tells US envoy Palestinian Authority won&#39;t be part of post-war Gaza governance
0min
Netanyahu tells US envoy Palestinian Authority won't be part of post-war Gaza governance

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff in Jerusalem Tuesday that the Ramallah-based Palestinian Authority (PA) would not be part of post-war Gaza's governance "in any way".

"The Prime Minister clarified that the Palestinian Authority will not be involved in administering the (Gaza) Strip in any way," Netanyahu's office said in a statement after the meeting ended.

Under U.S. President Donald Trump's Gaza ceasefire plan, the PA's post-war role in Gaza was left unclear. The technocratic National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG) was formed to handle day-to-day affairs until the PA completes a reform programme.

AFP
