Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff in Jerusalem Tuesday that the Ramallah-based Palestinian Authority (PA) would not be part of post-war Gaza's governance "in any way".



"The Prime Minister clarified that the Palestinian Authority will not be involved in administering the (Gaza) Strip in any way," Netanyahu's office said in a statement after the meeting ended.



Under U.S. President Donald Trump's Gaza ceasefire plan, the PA's post-war role in Gaza was left unclear. The technocratic National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG) was formed to handle day-to-day affairs until the PA completes a reform programme.



AFP