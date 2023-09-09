Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati contacted Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and consulted with him on the Ain al-Hilweh refugee camp developments.



During the call, the Prime Minister emphasized the priority of ceasing military activities and cooperating with the Lebanese security forces to address the ongoing tensions.



PM Mikati stated, "What is happening does not serve the Palestinian cause and constitutes grave harm to the Lebanese state in general, especially to the city of Sidon, which hosts our Palestinian brothers."



He added: "What is required, in return, is for them to deal with the Lebanese state in accordance with its laws and regulations and to preserve the safety of its citizens."