Iranian Nobel laureates, Cannes winner urge halt to Iran-Israel conflict

Leading Iranian activists and filmmakers on Monday called for an end to hostilities between Iran and Israel, urging Tehran to stop the conflict by halting its enrichment of uranium.



"We demand the immediate halt of uranium enrichment by the Islamic Republic, the cessation of military hostilities, an end to attacks on vital infrastructure in both Iran and Israel and the stopping of massacres of civilians in both countries," said the activists in an op-ed in French newspaper Le Monde.



The signatories included Nobel Peace Prize winners Shirin Ebadi and Narges Mohammadi, as well as the winner of the top prize at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, Jafar Panahi, and his fellow director, Mohammad Rassoulof.



AFP