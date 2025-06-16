Iranian Nobel laureates, Cannes winner urge halt to Iran-Israel conflict

Middle East News
16-06-2025 | 08:49
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Iranian Nobel laureates, Cannes winner urge halt to Iran-Israel conflict
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Iranian Nobel laureates, Cannes winner urge halt to Iran-Israel conflict

Leading Iranian activists and filmmakers on Monday called for an end to hostilities between Iran and Israel, urging Tehran to stop the conflict by halting its enrichment of uranium.

"We demand the immediate halt of uranium enrichment by the Islamic Republic, the cessation of military hostilities, an end to attacks on vital infrastructure in both Iran and Israel and the stopping of massacres of civilians in both countries," said the activists in an op-ed in French newspaper Le Monde.

The signatories included Nobel Peace Prize winners Shirin Ebadi and Narges Mohammadi, as well as the winner of the top prize at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, Jafar Panahi, and his fellow director, Mohammad Rassoulof.

AFP

Middle East News

Iran

Nobel laureates

Cannes

Halt

Iran

Israel

Conflict

LBCI Next
Iranians flee capital for safety as Israeli airstrikes intensify
Netanyahu says Israeli air force controls Tehran's skies, vows to 'eliminate nuclear and missile threats'
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
07:25

Putin, Erdogan urged 'immediate' end to Israel-Iran conflict in call: Kremlin

LBCI
World News
15:32

EU foreign ministers to meet Tuesday on Israel-Iran conflict

LBCI
World News
2025-06-12

Trump says Israel may strike Iran but wants to avoid conflict

LBCI
World News
2025-06-15

Trump tells ABC 'it's possible' US gets involved in Iran-Israel conflict

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
11:37

Iran's Sunday strike hit Israeli oil refinery, killing three: Official

LBCI
Middle East News
11:21

Terrifying scene inside Iranian state TV during Israeli strike (Video)

LBCI
Middle East News
11:07

Loud blasts heard in west Tehran

LBCI
Middle East News
11:01

Iran state TV, radio 'about to disappear': Israel defense minister

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:21

MEA announces additional flights to Istanbul, Cairo, and Milan

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-15

Lebanon arranges repatriation flights for citizens stranded in Sharm el-Sheikh

LBCI
Middle East News
11:07

Loud blasts heard in west Tehran

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:32

Lebanese transport minister to LBCI: Three flights with 650 Lebanese stranded in Sharm el-Sheikh to arrive Monday

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:03

War goals extend beyond nukes? Israel outlines broader Iran strategy in potential weeks-long conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:59

Cabinet signs off on Lebanon’s latest diplomatic appointments

LBCI
Middle East News
14:15

Footage shows massive fire erupting in Haifa after Iranian missile strike

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:08

Israeli drone flies at low altitude over Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:21

MEA announces additional flights to Istanbul, Cairo, and Milan

LBCI
Middle East News
13:20

Israel 'got' Iran intelligence chief, Netanyahu tells Fox News

LBCI
Middle East News
11:21

Terrifying scene inside Iranian state TV during Israeli strike (Video)

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More