Israeli army says three injured Druze Syrians evacuated for medical treatment

Israel's military said three injured Syrian Druze were evacuated from Syria on Wednesday to receive medical treatment in Israel.



"A short while ago, three Syrian Druze citizens were evacuated from Syria to receive medical treatment in Israel," a military statement said.



Earlier Wednesday, Israel carried out a strike on what it called an "extremist group" preparing to attack members of the Druze community near Damascus.



Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the strike on the town of Sahnaya sent a "stern message" to Syria's new Islamist-led government.



"Israel expects them to act to prevent harm to the Druze community", he said.





