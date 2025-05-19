Israel army tells Gazans to evacuate parts of south 'immediately'

The Israeli army told Gazans in the main southern city of Khan Younis and the nearby areas of Bani Suheila and Abasan to "evacuate immediately" on Monday ahead of an attack.



"The military will launch an unprecedented attack to destroy the capabilities of terrorist organizations in this area," Arabic-language spokesman Avichay Adraee said on Telegram.



"You must evacuate immediately to the west to the Mawasi area. From this moment, Khan Younis will be considered a dangerous combat zone."



AFP