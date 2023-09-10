World Suicide Prevention Day: "Creating Hope through Action"

On World Suicide Prevention Day, under the theme "Creating Hope through Action," a silent awareness march titled The Dawn Walk 2023 took place on Sunday.



This event aims to shed light on the importance of discussing mental health and serves as a tribute to those we have lost to suicide. It stands as a unified expression of condolence and support for their families, especially in Lebanon, where we lose one person to suicide approximately every two and a half days.



In 2022 alone, Lebanon witnessed the loss of 138 lives due to suicide, according to the Internal Security Forces' statistics.





