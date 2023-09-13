News
Lebanese and Syrian Foreign Ministers to arrange talks on refugee crisis
Lebanon News
2023-09-13 | 06:53
Lebanese and Syrian Foreign Ministers to arrange talks on refugee crisis
Following the Cabinet’s decision to appoint the Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Minister to lead an official delegation to Syria to discuss the issue of refugees, Minister Abdallah Bou Habib contacted his Syrian counterpart, Faisal Mekdad.
They agreed to meet upon his return from New York, where he will accompany Prime Minister Najib Mikati at the United Nations General Assembly.
During his stay in New York, Minister Bou Habib is set to meet with the Syrian Deputy Foreign Minister, who will represent his country in the UN meetings.
The Syrian Foreign Minister welcomed Minister Bou Habib and the accompanying delegation to Damascus, expressing his readiness for any cooperation that serves the interests of both nations.
Lebanon News
Lebanese
Syrian
Foreign
Ministers
Arrange
Talks
Refugee
Crisis
