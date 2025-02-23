Iran's Khamenei vows 'resistance' to Israel, as funeral underway for Hezbollah chief

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei vowed Sunday to continue "resistance" against Israel, as the funeral of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, killed in an Israeli strike in September, was underway in Beirut.



"The enemy should know that resistance against usurpation, oppression, and arrogance is not over and will continue until the desired goal is achieved," Khamenei said in a statement published on his official website.



AFP