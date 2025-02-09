Patriarch al-Rahi backs new government, warns of Lebanon’s decline without reform

Maronite Patriarch Cardinal Mar Bechara Boutros al-Rahi said the election of President Joseph Aoun had restored confidence in Lebanon, both domestically and internationally, particularly among Arab and Western nations.



He noted that this long-awaited trust was further reinforced with the formation of the new government, which has been described as one focused on reform and recovery.



During his sermon on the Feast of Saint Maron at Saint George Cathedral in Beirut, al-Rahi expressed optimism about the newly appointed ministers, calling them promising figures and wishing them success in tackling the country’s pressing challenges.



“We pray that Saint Maron will intercede for this government so it can deliver on much-needed reforms and rescue Lebanon. We are grateful that God continues to protect our nation,” al-Rahi said, addressing President Aoun directly.



He used the occasion to call for an end to political deadlock and institutional paralysis, emphasizing Lebanon’s identity as a nation of peace, civilization, and openness rather than conflict and isolation.



“The people are suffocating from stagnation. Give them real solutions, honest compromises, and a path forward,” he urged.



Al-Rahi also warned against Lebanon slipping further into decline, stressing the importance of remaining neutral in regional conflicts while aligning with the values of progress and development.