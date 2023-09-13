Ain al-Hilweh camp witnesses more clashes and six fatalities

The camp of Ain al-Hilweh witnessed violent confrontations between the Fatah movement and Islamic groups on Wednesday, using various heavy weapons and rocket-propelled grenades that targeted different areas of the city of Sidon.



Stray bullets also hit several neighborhoods, the southern Sidon highway, and the Gazieh area. In contrast, the camp witnessed a significant displacement movement to the city of Sidon and its surroundings.



The ongoing clashes have resulted in six fatalities, including three from the Fatah movement, and 13 injuries, raising the total number since last Thursday's outbreak to 12 deaths and more than 110 injuries.