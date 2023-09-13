News
Ain al-Hilweh camp witnesses more clashes and six fatalities
Lebanon News
2023-09-13 | 14:10
Ain al-Hilweh camp witnesses more clashes and six fatalities
The camp of Ain al-Hilweh witnessed violent confrontations between the Fatah movement and Islamic groups on Wednesday, using various heavy weapons and rocket-propelled grenades that targeted different areas of the city of Sidon.
Stray bullets also hit several neighborhoods, the southern Sidon highway, and the Gazieh area. In contrast, the camp witnessed a significant displacement movement to the city of Sidon and its surroundings.
The ongoing clashes have resulted in six fatalities, including three from the Fatah movement, and 13 injuries, raising the total number since last Thursday's outbreak to 12 deaths and more than 110 injuries.
Lebanon News
Ain al-Hilweh
Camp
Witness
Clash
Fatalities
Death
Lebanon News
2023-08-01
Lebanon News
2023-08-01
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-31
Lebanon News
2023-07-31
0
Lebanon News
10:48
Lebanon News
10:48
0
Breaking Headlines
2023-09-11
Breaking Headlines
2023-09-11
Lebanon News
13:54
Lebanon News
13:54
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:38
News Bulletin Reports
11:38
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:14
News Bulletin Reports
11:14
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:14
News Bulletin Reports
11:14
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:14
News Bulletin Reports
11:14
0
Middle East News
14:16
Middle East News
14:16
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-15
Lebanon News
2023-07-15
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:38
News Bulletin Reports
11:38
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Sports News
2023-08-31
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
Sports News
2023-08-29
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
1
News Bulletin Reports
11:14
News Bulletin Reports
11:14
2
Middle East News
05:34
Middle East News
05:34
3
Middle East News
14:16
Middle East News
14:16
4
Lebanon News
05:13
Lebanon News
05:13
5
News Bulletin Reports
11:10
News Bulletin Reports
11:10
6
Lebanon News
14:10
Lebanon News
14:10
7
News Bulletin Reports
11:19
News Bulletin Reports
11:19
8
News Bulletin Reports
11:14
News Bulletin Reports
11:14
