Israel says 'refrained' from further strikes on Iran after Trump call
Middle East News
24-06-2025 | 09:10
Israel says 'refrained' from further strikes on Iran after Trump call
Israel "refrained" from further strikes on Iran on Tuesday after a call between U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Netanyahu's office announced.
Trump had angrily accused both Iran and Israel of violating the ceasefire he had announced late on Monday, but hours later, he posted that it was now in effect.
"Following President Trump's conversation with Prime Minister Netanyahu, Israel refrained from further strikes," a statement said.
AFP
