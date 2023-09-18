Mikati arrives in New York to represent Lebanon at the 78th UN General Assembly

The caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, arrived in New York to represent Lebanon at the 78th Annual General Assembly of the United Nations.



The Lebanese delegation to the meetings includes the caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs, Abdallah Bou Habib, and the Charge d'Affaires of the Lebanese Mission to the United Nations, Jeanne Mrad.



According to the scheduled program, Mikati will deliver a speech on behalf of Lebanon before the General Assembly and hold meetings with heads of participating delegations.



Additionally, the Prime Minister will participate in the "United Nations Forum on Sustainable Development" opening session and then will deliver a speech.



Following that, he will meet with the United Nations Secretary-General, António Guterres, at the United Nations headquarters.