News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
31
o
South
29
o
Bekaa
30
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
31
o
South
29
o
Bekaa
30
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Bou Habib participates in the Arab ministerial meeting in New York
Lebanon News
2023-09-19 | 02:55
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Bou Habib participates in the Arab ministerial meeting in New York
The caretaker Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Minister, Abdallah Bou Habib, continued his meetings on the sidelines of the 78th session United Nations General Assembly in New York.
He met with the Secretary-General of the Union for the Mediterranean, Nasser Kamel, who invited him to participate in the upcoming ministerial meeting of the Union, scheduled to be held in Barcelona in November.
During the meeting, they discussed the agenda and topics to be addressed.
He also participated in the Arab ministerial meeting, where they discussed common Arab issues, especially the situation in occupied Palestine.
Furthermore, Bou Habib accepted an invitation from the German Advisor Olaf Scholz to attend a reception held in honor of the dignitaries participating in the event commemorating the fiftieth anniversary of Germany's accession to the United Nations.
Lebanon News
Abdallah Bou Habib
Minister
Participate
Arab
Ministerial
Meeting
New York
US
Next
General Abbas Ibrahim from Dar Al Fatwa: Internal dialogue takes precedence over any external dialogue
Lebanon's fuel prices on the rise again
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-08-14
Industry Minister applauds Arab Fund's move to release frozen loan
Lebanon News
2023-08-14
Industry Minister applauds Arab Fund's move to release frozen loan
0
Lebanon News
2023-08-08
Statement from Ministerial meeting urges cooperation between all components to protect Lebanon's formula
Lebanon News
2023-08-08
Statement from Ministerial meeting urges cooperation between all components to protect Lebanon's formula
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-07
Ministerial Meeting in Diman: Power Struggle and Challenges to Constitutionalism
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-07
Ministerial Meeting in Diman: Power Struggle and Challenges to Constitutionalism
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-02
Confusion Surrounds Mikati's Meeting: A Cabinet Session Or A Consultation among Ministers?
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-02
Confusion Surrounds Mikati's Meeting: A Cabinet Session Or A Consultation among Ministers?
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
05:42
Ouainat residents stop large numbers of illegal migrants by handing them over to the Lebanese Army
Lebanon News
05:42
Ouainat residents stop large numbers of illegal migrants by handing them over to the Lebanese Army
0
Press Highlights
04:29
Presidential speculations unveiled: General Aoun prioritizes the army, security, and Lebanon's future
Press Highlights
04:29
Presidential speculations unveiled: General Aoun prioritizes the army, security, and Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
04:04
General Abbas Ibrahim from Dar Al Fatwa: Internal dialogue takes precedence over any external dialogue
Lebanon News
04:04
General Abbas Ibrahim from Dar Al Fatwa: Internal dialogue takes precedence over any external dialogue
0
Lebanon Economy
02:13
Lebanon's fuel prices on the rise again
Lebanon Economy
02:13
Lebanon's fuel prices on the rise again
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-09-15
Calm currently prevails over Ain al-Hilweh as medical reports reveal toll: 17 dead and 150+ wounded in clashes
Lebanon News
2023-09-15
Calm currently prevails over Ain al-Hilweh as medical reports reveal toll: 17 dead and 150+ wounded in clashes
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-31
Lebanon struggles to keep up with AI and internet advancements
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-31
Lebanon struggles to keep up with AI and internet advancements
0
Press Highlights
2023-09-11
Education Ministry: Salary deductions for thousands of teachers in public schools
Press Highlights
2023-09-11
Education Ministry: Salary deductions for thousands of teachers in public schools
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-22
Call for reforms: Tourism Minister urges swift action for Beirut Airport improvements
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-22
Call for reforms: Tourism Minister urges swift action for Beirut Airport improvements
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
01:05
Scare dollar: Acting BDL Governor Mansouri worries as political crisis deepens
Press Highlights
01:05
Scare dollar: Acting BDL Governor Mansouri worries as political crisis deepens
2
News Bulletin Reports
10:41
Lebanon's presidential elections: International diplomatic moves in progress
News Bulletin Reports
10:41
Lebanon's presidential elections: International diplomatic moves in progress
3
News Bulletin Reports
11:27
Crisis at its peak: Unprecedented wave of illegal immigration hits Europe and Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
11:27
Crisis at its peak: Unprecedented wave of illegal immigration hits Europe and Lebanon
4
Lebanon Economy
08:36
MP Kanaan: We cannot continue the budget approval process at the end of the fiscal year, as it would amount to legislation violations
Lebanon Economy
08:36
MP Kanaan: We cannot continue the budget approval process at the end of the fiscal year, as it would amount to legislation violations
5
News Bulletin Reports
11:36
Grave concerns: Illegal Syrian immigration networks pose growing threats in Akkar
News Bulletin Reports
11:36
Grave concerns: Illegal Syrian immigration networks pose growing threats in Akkar
6
Lebanon Economy
02:13
Lebanon's fuel prices on the rise again
Lebanon Economy
02:13
Lebanon's fuel prices on the rise again
7
Press Highlights
02:00
US diplomatic efforts in Lebanon: Prioritizing presidential elections amidst challenges
Press Highlights
02:00
US diplomatic efforts in Lebanon: Prioritizing presidential elections amidst challenges
8
Press Highlights
04:29
Presidential speculations unveiled: General Aoun prioritizes the army, security, and Lebanon's future
Press Highlights
04:29
Presidential speculations unveiled: General Aoun prioritizes the army, security, and Lebanon's future
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More