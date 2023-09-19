Bou Habib participates in the Arab ministerial meeting in New York

The caretaker Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Minister, Abdallah Bou Habib, continued his meetings on the sidelines of the 78th session United Nations General Assembly in New York.



He met with the Secretary-General of the Union for the Mediterranean, Nasser Kamel, who invited him to participate in the upcoming ministerial meeting of the Union, scheduled to be held in Barcelona in November.



During the meeting, they discussed the agenda and topics to be addressed.



He also participated in the Arab ministerial meeting, where they discussed common Arab issues, especially the situation in occupied Palestine.



Furthermore, Bou Habib accepted an invitation from the German Advisor Olaf Scholz to attend a reception held in honor of the dignitaries participating in the event commemorating the fiftieth anniversary of Germany's accession to the United Nations.