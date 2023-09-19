UN Secretary-General and Lebanese Prime Minister Discuss Ongoing Support and Refugee Crisis

Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, reiterated during his meeting with Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati at the UN headquarters in New York "the United Nations' ongoing commitment to supporting the Lebanese people" and expressed his appreciation for Lebanon's generosity in hosting Syrian refugees.



He affirmed that he "will work with donor countries to increase support for the poorest families in Lebanon and to find a solution to the refugee crisis."



In turn, the Prime Minister thanked the United Nations "for its support to Lebanon on all fronts."



Guterres also thanked "Lebanon for its support of the UNIFIL mandate renewal process" and reiterated "Lebanon's commitment to international resolutions" while calling on the United Nations "to support Lebanon in stopping Israeli violations of its sovereignty."



He expressed "Lebanon's concern about the increasing number of Syrian refugees and its inability to handle more, especially in light of the severe economic and financial crisis it is facing."