Israel says struck military infrastructure in southwest Iran
Middle East News
21-06-2025 | 08:11
Israel says struck military infrastructure in southwest Iran
Israel's military said Saturday it was conducting strikes on "military infrastructure" in Iran's southwest on the ninth day of the war sparked by Israel's attack on the Islamic Republic.
"Fighter jets are currently striking military infrastructure in southwestern Iran," the military said in a statement.
AFP
Middle East News
Israel
Iran
Military
Infrastructure
