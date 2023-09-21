Mikati: Lebanon Continues to Suffer from Ongoing Waves of Displacement

Lebanon News
2023-09-21 | 03:05
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Mikati: Lebanon Continues to Suffer from Ongoing Waves of Displacement
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Mikati: Lebanon Continues to Suffer from Ongoing Waves of Displacement

Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, expressed before the United Nations, the his hope that the Parliament would exercise its sovereign role in the coming period by electing a president for the republic.
He stated that the country has endured numerous and interconnected crises, noting that twelve years have passed since the Syrian crisis began.
Mikati also pointed out that Lebanon continues to suffer from ongoing waves of displacement, the economic and social consequences of which have affected all aspects of life in the country.
 

Lebanon News

Mikati

Lebanon

UN

Syria

Refugee

Crisis

LBCI Next
US Embassy in Lebanon targeted: LBCI sources confirm 15 shots fired at main entrance
Shots fired outside US Embassy, no injuries reported
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
12:54

Mikati and Qatari Counterpart Discuss Lebanon-Qatar Relations and Crisis Resolution Efforts

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-09-11

Mikati during the consultative meeting: What is needed is a unified and national stance on approaching the Syrian refugees' file

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-10

Demographic challenge: Can Lebanon handle the influx of Syrian refugees amid economic crisis?

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-08-28

Lebanon prepares for a new wave of Syrian refugees amidst ongoing crisis

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:23

Gemayel on X: The escalation of incidents will not be in anyone's interest, especially those who fabricate them

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:49

Lebanon in focus: Saudi and French Ambassadors exchange views and cooperation

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:22

UN Special Coordinator urges preservation of Lebanon's role in democracy and coexistence on 'International Day of Peace'

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:14

US Embassy in Lebanon targeted: LBCI sources confirm 15 shots fired at main entrance

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:22

UN Special Coordinator urges preservation of Lebanon's role in democracy and coexistence on 'International Day of Peace'

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:21

Shots fired outside US Embassy, no injuries reported

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:26

Lebanese Army, international forces on high alert amid Israeli excavation work near Lebanese border

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-17

USAID spearheads launch of first Solar & Renewable Energy Fund to combat energy crisis

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
18:20

Reuters: Shots fired at US embassy in Lebanon, no injuries -embassy spokesperson

LBCI
Variety and Tech
05:29

In France, Lebanese-French Samar Antoun gets recognition for her heroic intervention

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:14

US Embassy in Lebanon targeted: LBCI sources confirm 15 shots fired at main entrance

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:26

Lebanese Army, international forces on high alert amid Israeli excavation work near Lebanese border

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:39

Is the Quintet becoming a Quartet? Lebanon's presidential mediation uncertainty continues

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:18

PM Mikati to LBCI: None of the international officials have approached me with the name of General Joseph Aoun as a presidential candidate

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:10

Historic accord on the horizon: Parties edge toward Yemen peace agreement

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:55

Arab heritage triumphs: Tell es-Sultan and more join UNESCO's World Heritage List

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More