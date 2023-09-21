News
Mikati: Lebanon Continues to Suffer from Ongoing Waves of Displacement
Lebanon News
2023-09-21 | 03:05
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Mikati: Lebanon Continues to Suffer from Ongoing Waves of Displacement
Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, expressed before the United Nations, the his hope that the Parliament would exercise its sovereign role in the coming period by electing a president for the republic.
He stated that the country has endured numerous and interconnected crises, noting that twelve years have passed since the Syrian crisis began.
Mikati also pointed out that Lebanon continues to suffer from ongoing waves of displacement, the economic and social consequences of which have affected all aspects of life in the country.
Lebanon News
Mikati
Lebanon
UN
Syria
Refugee
Crisis
