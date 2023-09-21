Mikati: Lebanon Continues to Suffer from Ongoing Waves of Displacement

Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, expressed before the United Nations, the his hope that the Parliament would exercise its sovereign role in the coming period by electing a president for the republic.

He stated that the country has endured numerous and interconnected crises, noting that twelve years have passed since the Syrian crisis began.

Mikati also pointed out that Lebanon continues to suffer from ongoing waves of displacement, the economic and social consequences of which have affected all aspects of life in the country.