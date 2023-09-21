US Embassy in Lebanon targeted: LBCI sources confirm 15 shots fired at main entrance

LBCI security sources confirmed that an armed individual wielding a Kalashnikov rifle fired 15 shots toward the main entrance of the US Embassy in Awkar.



The information indicates that the armed individual arrived at the location from which the shots were fired on a motorcycle, carried out the operation, and left in the same manner.



Surveillance cameras showed that the assailant was dressed in black. Empty magazines believed to be for camouflage were found near the entrance of a building facing the shooting location.