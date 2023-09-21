News
Lebanese Army thwarts attempted illegal border crossings by nearly 1,000 Syrians
Lebanon News
2023-09-21 | 06:41
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Lebanese Army thwarts attempted illegal border crossings by nearly 1,000 Syrians
In an effort to combat human trafficking and illegal border crossings, Lebanese Army units have thwarted attempts by nearly 1,000 Syrians to infiltrate the Lebanese-Syrian border over the past week.
Lebanon News
Lebanese
Army
Thwart
Attempted
Illegal
Border
Crossings
Syrians
