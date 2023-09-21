Lebanese Army thwarts attempted illegal border crossings by nearly 1,000 Syrians

2023-09-21 | 06:41
Lebanese Army thwarts attempted illegal border crossings by nearly 1,000 Syrians
Lebanese Army thwarts attempted illegal border crossings by nearly 1,000 Syrians

In an effort to combat human trafficking and illegal border crossings, Lebanese Army units have thwarted attempts by nearly 1,000 Syrians to infiltrate the Lebanese-Syrian border over the past week.

