Israel escalates strikes as Hezbollah rebuilds capabilities, deploys new border defenses

11-09-2025 | 12:45
Israel escalates strikes as Hezbollah rebuilds capabilities, deploys new border defenses
Israel escalates strikes as Hezbollah rebuilds capabilities, deploys new border defenses

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Mariella Succar

Amid intensifying Lebanese and U.S. efforts to implement a plan to consolidate weapons under state control and remove them from Hezbollah, Israel has escalated its strikes on Lebanon.

Israeli authorities claimed that Hezbollah has restored roughly 30% of the capabilities it lost during the war. 

The positions of Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem, they added, are supported by Iran, which seeks to bolster the group’s military capabilities and continue channeling funds to it.

Israel also circulated a report asserting that the 3,000-strong Radwan forces had withdrawn from southern Lebanon to the Bekaa Valley. 

Military officials, however, claimed Hezbollah’s activities to strengthen its capacities are part of preparations for the next round of conflict with Israel.

Meanwhile, the Pentagon announced $14.2 million in aid to the Lebanese army, aimed at enhancing the military’s ability to dismantle weapons caches and infrastructure of armed groups, including Hezbollah.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly told U.S. adviser Tom Barrack that he opposes any reduction in the intensity of fighting in Lebanon or consideration of withdrawing from the five occupied positions. 

Israeli Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir expressed support for continued strikes on Lebanon and ongoing operations in Syria.

Concerns over attacks across borders from Syria, Lebanon, Jordan, Gaza, and Egypt have led Israel to deploy a new robotic system along the frontier. 

The system is designed to prevent infiltration or vehicle approach, featuring enhanced alert and surveillance capabilities in low-visibility conditions, integrated with other monitoring technologies. Officials claim it could help prevent incidents similar to October 7 attacks.

