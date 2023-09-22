News
MP Imad Al Hout to LBCI: We nominated a candidate for the presidency, but we will not disclose it
2023-09-22 | 04:56
MP Imad Al Hout to LBCI: We nominated a candidate for the presidency, but we will not disclose it
Member of the Independent Parliamentary Gathering, MP Imad Al Hout, confirmed that his bloc has nominated a presidential candidate. Still, they are refraining from announcing the name until the parliamentary sessions for the presidential election become serious.
He described the previous period as a "name-burning period," which prevented the bloc from revealing the name.
On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, Al Hout rejected the idea of taking a negative stance regarding the dialogue called for by the Parliament Speaker, Nabih Berri, stating that he accepts it if it is productive and takes into account constitutional principles and if there is a prior commitment that warns of serious election sessions.
He said, "The political forces have been communicating throughout this year and have not reached a solution, so we all know that the dialogue will not produce a president, but it is an entry for the forces to descend to Parliament."
He also noted that the Qatari side will replace the French side in completing the Quintet session, and both sides are demanding a choice among the proposed names, emphasizing that these names were chosen purely Lebanese.
