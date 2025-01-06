Macron says Musk 'directly intervening in elections, including Germany'

2025-01-06
Macron says Musk &#39;directly intervening in elections, including Germany&#39;
Macron says Musk 'directly intervening in elections, including Germany'

French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday accused Elon Musk, the billionaire owner of social media platform X, of intervening in elections, including Germany's snap legislative polls next month.

"Ten years ago, who could have imagined it if we had been told that the owner of one of the largest social networks in the world would support a new international reactionary movement and intervene directly in elections, including in Germany," Macron said in a speech to French ambassadors, while also saying U.S. President-elect Donald Trump "knows he has a strong ally in France."

