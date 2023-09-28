Watch: The Mayyas returns to AGT stage, stuns audience with a breathtaking performance filled with Lebanese symbolism

Lebanon News
2023-09-28 | 03:16
High views
Watch: The Mayyas returns to AGT stage, stuns audience with a breathtaking performance filled with Lebanese symbolism
Watch: The Mayyas returns to AGT stage, stuns audience with a breathtaking performance filled with Lebanese symbolism

The winners of America's Got Talent (AGT) Season 17, Lebanon's alternative dance crew, the Mayyas, has returned to AGT's stage once again with an out-of-this-world performance.

Inspired by being "حرة" (or Free in English), the Mayyas performance was filled with Lebanese symbolism, including a nod to the phoenix, representing immortality, rising from the ashes. 

At the same time, at the end of their choreography on the show's Season 18 Finale, the group paid tribute to Beirut's iconic Martyrs' Square monument.

Paying homage to their country and its capital city, the judging panel and the audience "congratulated" the group with a standing ovation, applauding them for their breathtaking performance.

Here is the performance:
 

