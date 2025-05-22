Qatar condemns killing of Israeli embassy staff in Washington

Qatar, a key mediator in the Israel-Hamas war, condemned on Thursday the killing of two Israeli embassy staff in Washington -- which was carried out by a gunman who shouted "free Palestine" when arrested.



"The state of Qatar condemns and denounces the shooting incident in front of the Jewish museum in Washington that led to the killing of two Israeli embassy employees," the Qatari foreign minsitry said in a statement, offering the country's "condolences" to the families of the victims.





AFP