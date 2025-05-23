Two Israeli airstrikes target outskirts of South Lebanon towns

Lebanon News
23-05-2025 | 00:27
Two Israeli airstrikes target outskirts of South Lebanon towns
0min
Two Israeli airstrikes target outskirts of South Lebanon towns

Israeli warplanes carried out two airstrikes on Friday, targeting prefabricated rooms on the outskirts of Deir Intar in the Bint Jbeil district and the town of Chama in the Tyre district, according to the National News Agency.

