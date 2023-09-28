Samir Geagea discusses the presidential file with the Qatar Ambassador to Lebanon

2023-09-28 | 07:07
Samir Geagea discusses the presidential file with the Qatar Ambassador to Lebanon
0min
Samir Geagea discusses the presidential file with the Qatar Ambassador to Lebanon

The Lebanese Forces party leader, Samir Geagea, discussed the general situation, particularly the presidential file, during a Maarab meeting with the Qatar Ambassador to Lebanon, Saud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani. 

The meeting was also attended by the former Minister of Foreign Affairs and President of the External Relations Office, Richard Kouyoumjian, and Dr. Charbel Al Alam from the same office.

Jean Abboud: European tourism has become almost sustainable in Lebanon and is no longer seasonal
The Lebanese Army receives the first batch of fuel sent by Qatar
