President Aoun’s plan for disarmament: Gradual talks with Hezbollah on weapons control

Report by Lara El Hachem, English adaptation by Mariella Succar



President Joseph Aoun is expected to begin soon implementing a key pledge from his inaugural address: ensuring that all weapons are under state authority, including those held by Hezbollah.



According to sources, the approach will be gradual and rooted in calm, pressure-free dialogue—certainly not through force.



One idea being discussed is a phased process to withdraw weapons over time.



For the presidency, the top priority remains Israel’s withdrawal from five occupied border points, the return of Lebanese prisoners, and resolving the dispute over 13 contested locations.



Only after progress on those fronts can talks begin between the presidency and Hezbollah on the next phase—implementing U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701 and the broader ceasefire terms. Still, some warn that past experiences show broad dialogue efforts often fail to produce concrete results.



Hezbollah, for its part, says it stands by President Aoun’s inaugural commitments but insists that any discussion of disarmament is premature while Israeli attacks persist.



The party’s position is clear: return the land, and we’ll return the weapons.

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri is expected to play a central role in any talks between Baabda and Hezbollah’s leadership in Haret Hreik. Berri’s allies stress he has consistently supported and encouraged dialogue during critical national moments.



Ultimately, the framework and form of the dialogue will be defined by President Aoun.