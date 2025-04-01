Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam condemned the Israeli airstrikes on Beirut's southern suburbs, calling them a blatant violation of U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701, which upholds Lebanon's sovereignty and territorial integrity.



Salam stated that the attack also constitutes a clear breach of the ceasefire arrangements agreed upon last October. He has been closely monitoring the repercussions of the strike in coordination with the ministers of defense and interior.